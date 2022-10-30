Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Craig Landry Guillory, 51, 1054 Fisherman Drive, Ferriday, La., on charges of petit larceny and willful trespass. No bond set on either charge

Arrests — Thursday, Oct. 20

Promise Maylasia Batteaste, 22, 8 Alice Lane, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

LaRhonda Renee Johnson/Bernard, 47, 22 Elm Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Theft on North Temple Road.

Reports — Thursday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive/Walgreens.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on Cornell Street.

Traffic stop at Village Green Apartments.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Cherokee Street.

Safety check on Alice Lane.

False alarm on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop at Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Grant Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Eight traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Ivy Lane.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Hit and run on Arlington Avenue.

Two thefts on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Lawrence Green, 31, Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Kendrick Odell Shelvy, 45, Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI test refusal. Held on $761.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Saragossa Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Grand larceny on Robins Lake Road.

Theft on Pinemount Road.

Civil matter on Elm Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Accident on Lily Lane.

Theft on Robins Lake Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Barth Street.

Threats on Phillip West Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Wesley Rabb, 42, 974 Louisiana Highway 567, Clayton, simple arson and public intimidation. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Quentin Smith, 45, 29 Pine St., Fayette, human trafficking, second-degree rape, sexual battery and cruelty to juveniles (two counts). Bond set at $500,000.

Reports — Friday

Reckless driving on Pass John Deer.

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Fight on Doty Road.

Unwanted person on Brooks Street.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 15.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Eddie Jones, 55, 1040 A. Lotus Drive, Natchez, warrant for exploitation of the infirm and home improvement fraud (two counts). Bond set at $35,000.

Todd Zaidle, 31, 52 Lost Creek Road, Natchez, possession of schedule II drugs with intent (two counts). Bond set at $40,000.