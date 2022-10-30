Morning rain dampens nothing at 2022 Longwood Music Festival
Published 4:15 pm Sunday, October 30, 2022
Opening at Easily Distracted.
Volunteers set up the Twister tent.
Longwood Music Festival Director Lou Ellen Stout.
From left, Abby Rushing, Addison Johnson and Matilda Blackburn check out the pony.
Deana Carter performs for crowd at Longwood.
Concert goers enjoy the sounds of Elanore Swede.
Brennan Brown goes down the slide.
Kathryn Ryan pets a goat from the Fuzzy Bottoms Mobile Petting Zoo.
Clay Stephens, left, serves Donna Martello.
From left, Lonnie Melton of C&M Crawfish discusses the weather with Chasity Case.
From left, Patricia Allen and Jay Shappiro serve Rebecca Alexander and Olivia Brown.
Customers line up for C&M Crawfish.
NATCHEZ — A morning Rain dampened nothing on Saturday for the 2022 Longwood Music Festival.
The largest crowd ever at the event enjoyed all-day live music, food, games, a carnival and crafts on the long of historic Longwood, which is owned by the Pilgrimage Garden Club.
Headlining the event was country music artist Deana Carter, who performed with her husband. Also on the lineup were Easily Distracted, NRhythm, Hana Hart and Friends and Elanore Swede.