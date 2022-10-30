Morning rain dampens nothing at 2022 Longwood Music Festival

Published 4:15 pm Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A morning Rain dampened nothing on Saturday for the 2022 Longwood Music Festival.

The largest crowd ever at the event enjoyed all-day live music, food, games, a carnival and crafts on the long of historic Longwood, which is owned by the Pilgrimage Garden Club.

Headlining the event was country music artist Deana Carter, who performed with her husband. Also on the lineup were Easily Distracted, NRhythm, Hana Hart and Friends and Elanore Swede.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Aldermen debate which streets will be repaired

UPDATE: Ferriday Police quickly apprehend Natchez Market robbery suspect

Natchez Market No. 1 robbed at gunpoint; no shots fired (with video)

‘A CLASS BY HIMSELF’: Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis remembered by his hometown community

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan on handing out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections