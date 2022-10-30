Morning rain dampens nothing at 2022 Longwood Music Festival

NATCHEZ — A morning Rain dampened nothing on Saturday for the 2022 Longwood Music Festival.

The largest crowd ever at the event enjoyed all-day live music, food, games, a carnival and crafts on the long of historic Longwood, which is owned by the Pilgrimage Garden Club.

Headlining the event was country music artist Deana Carter, who performed with her husband. Also on the lineup were Easily Distracted, NRhythm, Hana Hart and Friends and Elanore Swede.