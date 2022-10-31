Swaggart to officiate Jerry Lee Lewis’s funeral in Ferriday on Saturday Published 3:28 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando and on Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, Louisiana.

Lewis, 87, and a native of Ferriday, died Oct. 28 from double pneumonia.

Funeral services for Lewis will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Young’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be an hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

Private burial will follow the funeral service.

A celebration of Lewis’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Arcade Theater in Ferriday.

Lewis’s cousin, the Rev. Jimmy Swaggart will officiate, along with Ferriday’s Clyde Webber.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Lewis’s Facebook page for those who are not able to travel to the service.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis; his children, Jerry Lee Lewis III, Ronnie Lewis, Pheobe Lewis and Lori Lancaster; his sister, Linda Gail Lewis; cousin Jimmy Swaggart; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Mamie Lewis; sons, Steve Allen Lewis and Jerry Lee Lewis Jr.; his siblings, Elmo Lewis Jr. and Frankie Jean Lewis; and his cousin Mickey Gilley.

In lieu of flowers, the Lewis family requests donations be made in Jerry Lee Lewis’s honor to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares, the non-profit foundation of the GRAMMYs/National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.