Bessie Mae Parker Fowler Published 8:42 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Oct. 5, 1929 – Oct. 29, 2022

CENTREVILLE – Funeral services for Bessie Mae Parker Fowler, 93, of Clinton, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Centreville, MS, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Reginald Jones officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

“A good name is better than precious ointment and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.”

Ecclesiastes 7:1 Our mother leaves a legacy of what is the most important thing, to live a life of faithfulness and integrity, which gives one’s life true meaning. We are grateful for her well-lived life and her example to live wisely and enjoy life.

Bessie Mae Parker Fowler, born Oct. 5, 1929, in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, was the oldest of three daughters of John and Elizabeth Parker. She graduated from Campbell College High School, Class of 1949, and earned a Bachelor’s in Home Economics in 1953 at Alcorn A & M College (Alcorn State University). She obtained a Master’s degree in Secondary Education at Southern University A&M College in 1971.

She was united in marriage for 41 years to Morrill Allen Fowler until he died in 1995. Bessie retired after 39 years of service as a Home Economics school teacher for Amite County School District at Gloster High School. She was an enthusiastic cook, preparing enjoyable meals for her family even after teaching all day at school, and she believed home-cooked meals were the best. Committed to sisterhood and service, Bessie was a dedicated lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also had political aspirations, assuming her husband’s role as Amite County Election Commissioner for District 3 after his death. She then successfully competed and won the election for the position.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Morrill Allen Fowler; parents, John (Elizabeth) Parker; and sister, Christine Parker McFarland.

She is survived by one son, Eric (Philis) Fowler, Clinton, MS; two grandchildren, Jonathan Fowler, New Orleans, LA and Aurielle Fowler, Jackson, MS; three great-grandchildren, Jonathan Fowler, Jr, Lola Fowler, and Joshua Fowler, New Orleans, LA; one sister, Richardstine James, Columbia, MS; nephews, Richard (Lillian) James, Columbia, MS; Murray James, Columbia, MS; Oscar (Theta) Williams, Baton Rouge, LA; niece, Audrey Martin, Lafayette, LA, close friend, Brenda Jackson, Gloster, MS; and a host of other relatives, friends, and former students.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.