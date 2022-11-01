Carrie Butler Minor Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

June 6, 1939 – Oct. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Carrie Butler Minor, 83, of Union City, GA, who died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Newman, GA will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Carrie was June 6, 1939, in Newman, GA, the daughter of Tennessee Johnson Butler and James Butler. She was a high school graduate and homemaker. Mrs. Minor was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading her Bible, traveling, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Alfred Minor and Matthew Minor, and husband, James Minor, Sr.

Carrie leaves to cherish her memories: son, James Minor, Jr.; brother, James Butler, Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Latham and Lillie Mae Anderson; 12 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

