One Final Scare: A look back at Halloween 2022 Published 11:50 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NATCHEZ — “I do believe in spooks, I do, I do,” the Cowardly Lion once said.

Princesses, Superheroes and spooks haunted Natchez on Halloween night. First, the Downtown Natchez Trick-or-Treat for Little Feet drew quite a crowd to area businesses.

Pilgrim Baptist Church also hosted a massive Trunk or Treat on Monday evening. The video above includes scenes from the festivities.