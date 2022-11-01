Russ signs to continue athletic career in college Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NATCHEZ — His football career at Cathedral came to a close two weeks ago but senior quarterback Noah Russ signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career in the collegiate ranks Tuesday afternoon. However, when he takes the field in College, it will be on a baseball diamond. He signed to play baseball at Pearl River Community College.

Russ is a dual sport athlete at Cathedral playing baseball and football. He was named the 2022 All-Metro Player of the Year in baseball last season. Russ made the most of his final season with the Green Wave throwing for 1,836 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown this past year. Over his 37 games as quarterback, he threw for 5,279 yards and 61 touchdowns.

He led the baseball team with three home runs, 21 hits and tied fellow senior Jake Maples with 23 RBIs his junior year. Russ also threw 61 innings and struck out 79 batters. His primary position has been pitcher since he was 10 years old.

Email newsletter signup

Pearl River Community College’s baseball coach Michael Avalon was named the 2022 ABCA/ATEC Regional Coach of the Year for the NJCAA Division II’s Gulf Region and the National Coach of the Year. The Bobcats are coming off of a 36-9 season where they won a national championship and a trip to the governor’s mansion.