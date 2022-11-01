Samuel Matthew Bailey, Jr. Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Oct. 2, 1942 – Oct. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Samuel Matthew Bailey, Jr. “Sam”, 80, of Natchez, who left this earthly home on Oct. 28, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at The First Church of Natchez at noon with Rev. James Johnson, Rev. Tim Mahoney and Rev. Jerry Dillon officiating, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at The First Church of Natchez at 10 a.m. until service time.

Samuel Matthew Bailey, Jr., “Sam” was born in Mobile, Alabama on Oct. 2, 1942, and was called Home on Oct. 28, 2022.

In the early 60’s, Sam began playing country music and singing with Don Wiley and The Catahoula Boys. He played the lead guitar and the Steel guitar in the band. Sam traveled with the group playing at many venues such as the Louisiana Hayride, TV shows, and radio stations.

In the early 70’s, Sam began to turn to Southern Gospel music as he began to live for God. His musical and singing talents have been heard across the states. He has opened many concerts for numerous groups such as The McGruders, The Hinsons, and many others. Sam’s weekends were filled with traveling to churches with his group, Samuel and the Saints, to sing and worship.

In his later years, Sam enjoyed singing locally at the Delta Music Festival Museum. Until his health interfered, a person could find him at the Sam Bailey Gospel Show smiling and singing every month.

Sam has always worked hard for his family. His career has been as a Dragline Operator for LT Brown, a millwright at Armstrong Tire Co. for 23 years, and owner of local business A [1]1 Port-A-Can for the past 35 years. He was also certified in rebuilding diesel fuel injector pumps. This was something he was determined to accomplish and did so in the last 15 years.

Anyone that was around Sam for very long knew he loved his family and singing for the Lord. His smile while singing and praising God left no doubt!

Special thanks to Lucille Smith, Deaconess Hospice Care, and our friends and family for the care and support given over the past months. We appreciate each and every one of you dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Bailey, Sr. and Mavis Adams Wood; brother-in-law W.T. Welch and brother-in-law N.G. “Gail” Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Sandra Smith Bailey of Natchez, MS; his son, David Bailey and wife, Renita of Natchez, MS.; his daughter, Cherie Fuqua of Jonesville, LA.; four sisters, Erlene Brice and husband Roy of Delhi, LA, Shirley Welch of Minden, LA, Ruth Bass and husband Dale of Baton Rouge, LA and Brenda Wildman and husband, DeWayne of Vicksburg, MS.; one brother, Johnny Wood of Baton Rouge, LA; seven grandchildren, Dave Bailey and wife, Sarah of Ragley, LA, Derrick Bailey of Houston, TX, Megan Walters and husband Allen of Houston, TX, Jeffrey Fuqua Jr. and Jadah of Harrisonburg, LA, Bailey Franklin and husband, Billy of Jonesville, LA, Hannah Ryan and Lamar of Natchez, MS, and Charli Bailey of Ball, LA.; seven great-grandchildren, Cole Bailey, Natalie Bailey, AJ Walters, Andrew Walters, Ryleigh Harper, Colt Harper, and Amelia Fuqua; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Pallbearers are Dave Bailey, Derrick Bailey, Jeffrey Fuqua, Allen Walters, Blaine Lee, Jeffrey Lee, Dwayne Gill, and Lorenzo Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers are Robert Brown, Adam Welch, Carl Dunn, Charlie Moore, Buz Craft, Billy Franklin, and Lamar Clanton.