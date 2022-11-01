Weather Forecast: November 2, 2022

Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

From left, Amanda Busby, Hannah Busby, 17, and Deneen Henson wait for the Dash from the Dead to begin Saturday. The 5K race is comprised of people dressed as ghouls, goblins, zombies, and other creatures each trying to grab the flags of participants as they run. (Sam Gause / The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ  — Halloween might be over but Wednesday is Mexico’s Day of the Dead. People traditionally visit the graves of loved ones and leave behind food, drinks and photos.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day for the living. It is forecast to be sunny with a high near 80 and an East Northeast wind blowing around 5mph. Wednesday night will have a low of about 56 degrees with an East Southeast wind blowing around 5mph.

The next chance of rainfall for Natchez will be Friday night as football might be threatened with a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Mississippi River levels are forecast to rise this week. It is at 10.6 Tuesday afternoon and expected to rise to 10.7 Wednesday and rise about a foot above gauge zero into weekend.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m. and sunset is at 6:15 p.m.

