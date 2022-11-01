Weather Forecast: November 2, 2022 Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NATCHEZ — Halloween might be over but Wednesday is Mexico’s Day of the Dead. People traditionally visit the graves of loved ones and leave behind food, drinks and photos.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day for the living. It is forecast to be sunny with a high near 80 and an East Northeast wind blowing around 5mph. Wednesday night will have a low of about 56 degrees with an East Southeast wind blowing around 5mph.

The next chance of rainfall for Natchez will be Friday night as football might be threatened with a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Mississippi River levels are forecast to rise this week. It is at 10.6 Tuesday afternoon and expected to rise to 10.7 Wednesday and rise about a foot above gauge zero into weekend.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m. and sunset is at 6:15 p.m.