Annual Natchez Euro Fest is discontinued Published 10:51 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — After seven years, inflation has taken its toll on the annual Natchez Euro Fest car show, said its founder and director Mike Marsh.

The annual event, which last year drew 150 entrants from nine different states to the Natchez bluff as well as to Natchez restaurants and hotels, is being discontinued.

“As a free public event, increasing cost finally took their toll after seven years,” Marsh said for the reason for its discontinuance.

Email newsletter signup

Marsh said the Eurofest, which is supported by sponsors, saw a decrease in revenue by 29 percent and an increase in expenses by 34 percent due to inflation.

The Euro Fest is a classic European-themed car show that for years has brought over 100 rare automobiles to Rosalie. The show was as much for the spectators as it was for event participants and provided a way for locals and car enthusiasts willing to drive up for a weekend to enjoy classic cars in a historic city.

In a press release, Marsh said he makes this announcement with “mixed emotions” after meeting with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Visit Natchez Executive Director Devin Heath over the weekend.

“We had a very candid discussion and after much disappointing thought, I feel my decision is in the best interest of all,” he said.

Marsh added the Eurofest is ending on a positive note.

“After seven years of the Euro Fest, three with weather obstruction and one with a COVID shutdown, the 2022 show finally produced the quality event I had strived for since 2016, opening the door to bigger and better opportunities to come,” he said. “We had over 150 entries from nine different states, a most successful drive on the Friday prior, and two very nice dinners for participants and guests. The hotels were happy, as were many restaurants, but more importantly, the good people of Natchez seemed to truly enjoy this free, fun family event like never before. All will be missed.”