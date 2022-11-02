Career coaches coming soon to Natchez High, Natchez Early College Published 11:22 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School and Natchez Early College are two of 125 school campuses in Mississippi to receive funds to hire staff that will assist students with career path options.

Natchez Inc., the leading economic and community development agency for Natchez and Adams County, joined its workforce development partners in celebrating two campuses in the Natchez-Adams School District receiving funding to establish career coaches through AccelerateMS.

“In just over a year, AccelerateMS has established itself as an organization dedicated to creating and implementing workforce development-trained practices and other resources to contribute to the prosperity of Mississippians at all levels,” Natchez Inc. states in a news release. “The Career Coach program is an $8 Million project made possible through funding received by the American Rescue Plan Act. Through assistance and support from the Mississippi Legislature, the career coach programs will help prepare high school students for careers in Mississippi. These coaches will be located inside district campuses but report to AccelerateMS while educating students about future careers in Mississippi.”

Wes Middleton, President of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, said having a Career Coach Program available to Adams County youth is the first step in encouraging young adults to stay in Adams County to live, work and raise a family.

“The Adams County Board of Supervisors is pleased to be a partner in workforce development and we look forward to seeing this program flourish in our school district,” Middleton said.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he is excited to see Tuwanna Williams, Workforce Development Director at Natchez Inc., working with NASD to bring in career coaches for students.

“This is an important step in retaining talent and opening the door for great career opportunities for our young people right here in Natchez,” Gibson said.

NASD Superintendent Fred Butcher and Deputy Superintendent Zandra McDonald-Green said it’s necessary for the school district to adapt to 21st-century changes in society to prepare students for life after high school.

“The end game is not simply earning a diploma,” school officials said. “Instead, the diploma is only a first step in moving students into college and careers. Natchez-Adams School District is excited to be a partner in our community’s innovative initiatives to ensure that we provide students with the training, marketable skills and credentials they need to acquire high-paying jobs. The District remains committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure the success of our students.”