Court Cases: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 21-27:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Oct. 25)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 21-27:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Tyra Mone Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Kendrick Odell Shelby, 45, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Samuel Edward Barlow, 29, found not guilty of simple assault/domestic violence.

Kylie Danielle Arceneaux, 34, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fie set at $870.50.

Brittany Monique Davis, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

David Lee Hall, 62, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Christopher Pearl Scott, 32, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

Dexter Wright, 36, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $348.75.

Tuesday, Oct. 25:

Brian Hammitte, 35, charged with weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury. Bond amended, amount: $75,000.00.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 29, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 29, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 29, charged with shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 29, charged with drive-by shooting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danteria Danae Johnson, 30, charged with shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danteria Danae Johnson, 30, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danteria Danea Johnson, 30, charged with drive-by shooting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 46, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 46, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 46, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 46, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 46, charged with possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 27, charged with burglary: possession of burglary tools. Case remanded to files.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Dylan Troxler, 21, of Vidalia, fined $245 for no driver’s license; fined $350 for possession of over 14 grams of marijuana with intent.

Jasmine Davis, 23, of Clayton, fined $100 for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Janiro Banks, 28, of Jonesville, sentenced to 20 days default and fined $260 for possession of drug paraphernalia.