Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Virgil Banks, 31, 8624 River Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt; default in payment. No fine set.

Arrests — Saturday

Laci Briana Proby, 20, 393 Terry Circle, Vidalia, La., on charge of DUI – zero tolerance for minors (person under age of 21). No bond set.

Jennifer McClung Holley, 39, 211 Virginia Avenue, Vidalia, La., on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $1,000.00.

Arrests — Friday

David Lionel Anderson, 32, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $1,000 on DUI – 1st offense charge $450.00 on motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and $650.00 on motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license charge.

Tydarrius Sentrell Terrell, 24, 16 Ann Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.00.

Anthony Lee Green, 32, 178 North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $477.50 on first count and $480.00 on second count.

Anthony Reed White, 40, 733 Harmony Lane, New Orleans, La./114 Ram Circle # B, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,00; 1st offense. No bond set.

Frank Edward Duson, 32, 214 Wallace Circle, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Marquette Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Lewis Drive.

Intelligence report on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on LaSalle Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Robbery on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Grant Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Friday

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on State Street.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Accident on Main Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Aldrich Street.

Intelligence report on Duncan Park Road.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Robbery on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Hughes Lane.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Accident on Smith Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Lawrence Dyane Dunbar, 54, Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jacob Seth Wagner, 27, Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 29, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault use of deadly weapon, and shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Held on $800,000.00 bond.

Danteria Danae Johnson, 30, Spencer Street, Natchez, on charges of shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.), aggravated assault use of deadly weapon, and drive-by shooting. Held on $650,000.00 bond.

Clarence Pettis III, 56, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of non-compliance/failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 46, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault (two counts), aggravated domestic violence, burglary: inhabited dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not, and possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. Held on $340,000.00 bond.

Telalrietta Thompson, 25, Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of littering highways, streets, sidewalks and no child restraints. Released on $300.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Robert Lewis Carter, 76, North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on $500.00 bond.

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held on $75,000.00 bond.

Justin Montrial Williams Sr., 31, Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.

Raven Shantel Wright, 36, LaSalle Street Apt. – A, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Concordia Bank.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Unwanted subject on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Pritchard Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Cardinal Drive.

Intelligence report on Steamplant Road.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Deer Lake Road.

Property damage on Deer Lake Road.

Trespassing on Country Club Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Deer Lake Road.

Intelligence report on Deer Lake Road.

Theft on Cloverdale Road.

Civil matter on West Sulinda Street.

Intelligence report on Cedar Lane.

Unwanted subject on Lower Woodville Road.

Wanted person on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Southmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Robinson Lane.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Six warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Accident on Artman Road.

Dog problem on Yearick Road.

Dog problem on Roseland Forest Drive.

Accident on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Prowler on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Antonio Smith, 42, 13 East Woodman Road, Natchez, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Larry Lawrence, 54, 227 Concordia Park, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. Bond set at $11,250.

Arrests — Friday

David Green, 57, 1132 Hall Road, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated (first offense), no identification, speeding and driving under suspension. Bond set at $3,235.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Temple Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Attempted break in on Ron Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Unauthorized use on Orange Street.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Ellard Road.

Civil matter on Cowan Street.

Theft on Alabama Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Suspicious person on Westside Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Computer solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Ferriday Drive.

Automobile accident on Tennessee Avenue.

Shots fired on Doty Road.

Fire on Lake Drive.

Possession of stolen property on Townsend Lane.

Alarms on First Street.

Armed robbery arrest on Westlake Drive.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Miranda Drive.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Computer solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Ferriday Drive.

Harassment on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Fight on Morris Road.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Automobile accident on Kyle Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Bacon, 35, 48 Lincoln Drive, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II drugs (two counts), armed robbery with firearm enhancement, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm (two counts). Bench warrant fee $3,250.