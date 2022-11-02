Delta Charter hosts Block in first matchup between schools Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

FERRIDAY — For the first time ever, Delta Charter School and Block High School will face each other on the football field when the Bears play host to the Storm in a pivotal LHSAA District 2-2A game for both teams Friday night.

Kickoff between Delta Charter (4-4, 2-2) and Block (1-8, 1-3) in Jonesville, La. is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Storm will be looking to end a two-game losing streak after its latest setback, a humbling 46-14 loss at home on Senior Night to Delhi Charter School.

The Bears won their first game of the season last Friday night, an impressive 34-14 road win over Tensas High School.

Even though the two schools are approximately 20 miles apart, Delta Charter and Block had never taken on each other in football. That all changes Friday night. Efforts to reach Storm head coach Blake Wheeler for his thoughts on this match-up were unsuccessful.

Despite the blowout loss, the Storm is still No. 21 in this week’s Select Division IV power ratings. The top 24 teams from that division make the playoffs, so they need a win to get in. A loss could possibly leave them on the outside looking in.

Block, on the other hand, needs a win and some help to make it to the postseason. The Bears currently sit at No. 33 in the Non-Select Division IV power ratings. A win at home on Senior Night over nearby Delta Charter would also give them some much-needed momentum whether they make the playoffs or get ready for the offseason.