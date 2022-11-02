Givens’ Circuit Clerk’s office open Saturday for casting absentee ballots Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Adams County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday in the general election to choose a U.S. Congressman, a court of appeals court judge and two Sixth District Circuit Court judges.

Circuit Clerk Eva Givens’ office will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to accommodate those who want to cast their absentee ballots.

On the ballot

Longtime Sixth District Circuit Court Post 1 Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders chose not to seek another term. Residents will vote for three who are vying for her seat, including Lydia Robert Blackmon, Sanders’ sister, Natchez attorney Carmen Brooks Drake and Natchez attorney Scott J. Pintard. The Post 1 judgeship represents voters in northern Adams County.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 2 Judge Debra W. Blackwell is seeking another term on the bench. She represents residents in southern Adams County.

Blackwell is being challenged by Natchez attorney Timothy David Blalock and current Adams County Justice Court Judge Eileen M. Maher, who is also an attorney.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post 1 represents half of Adams County, half of Amite County and all of Wilkinson County.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post 2 represents half of Adams County, half of Amite County and all of Franklin County.

Chancery Court Judge George Ward and Adams County Court Judge Walt Brown are on the ballot but face no opponent.

Brian Flowers, a Republican, is challenging long-time U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat. Redistricting because of population shifts shown in the 2020 census led to Adams County joining Thompson’s second congressional district.

Also, Adams County voters will select either Bruce W. Burton or Virginia Carlton in the nonpartisan Court of Appeals race.

Voting Precincts

According to the July 1, 2021, U.S. Census estimated numbers the county has 28,742 residents. Of those, 19,258 or roughly 67 percent are registered to vote.

Adams County voters cast their ballots in one of 19 precincts. Those precincts and polling place locations are:

• District 1, Courthouse Precinct, Adams County Courthouse, 115 S. Wall St., 751 voters.

• District 1, By-Pass Fire Precinct, Natchez Mall, 350 John R. Junkin Drive, 1,088 voters.

• District 1, Bellemont Precinct, Crosspoint Church, 285 Highland Blvd., 1,962 voters.

• District 2, Beau Pre Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church, 522 Highway 61 South, 1,110 voters.

• District 2, Liberty Park Precinct, Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, 911 voters.

• District 2, Kingston Precinct, Kingston School House/Community Center, 799 Kingston Road, 808 voters.

• District 2, Duncan Park Precinct, Duncan Park Canteen, 57 Duncan Park Road, 1,172 voters.

• District 3, Maryland Heights Precinct, Maryland Heights Rec Building, 111 Dumas Drive, 756 voters.

• District 3, Concord Precinct, Christian Hope Baptist Church, 301 LaSalle St., 807 voters.

• District 3, Natchez Public School Multi-Purpose Building, David R. Steckler Multi Purpose Building, 311 Liberty Road, 575 voters.

• District 3, Palestine Precinct, Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Department, 1196 Liberty Road, 1,307 voters.

• District 4, Carpenter Precinct, Rose Hill Baptist Church, 607-1/2 Madison St., 592 voters.

• District 4, Morgantown Precinct, Morgantown School, 101 Cottage Home Drive, 657 voters.

• District 4, Northside Precinct, Frazier School, 1445 George F. West Blvd., 1,675 voters.

• District 4, Pine Ridge Precinct, District 4 Barn, 176 Foster Mound Road, 666 voters.

• District 5, Oakland Precinct, Lovely Lane Methodist Church, 65 Morgantown Road, 1,512 voters.

• District 5, Washington Precinct, New Hope Baptist Church, 417 Morgantown Road, 780 voters.

• District 5, Airport Precinct, Airport Terminal, 434 Airport Road, 843 voters.

• District 5, Foster Mound Precinct, District 5 Fire Station, 228 Foster Mound Road, 1,286 voters.