Janice White Crochet Published 7:13 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Janice White Crochet, 62, of Ferriday, were held at Crossbridge Church in Ferriday on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Harrisonburg Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.