Weather Forecast: November 3, 2022 Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Did you know you can celebrate “Give someone a dollar day,” by purchasing a sandwich or a stout, if you are of age of course. Thursday is a celebration of several other things including jellyfish and Japanese culture day.

It is also a day to celebrate warmth of sunlight. Thursday should be sunny with a high of 83 an ESE wind blowing about 5mph. Thursday night will be clear with a low of 59 and a 5mph SE wind. Enjoy the sunlight as showers are likely Friday night and into the weekend.

Friday night has a 60 percent chance of rain while Saturday has a 70 percent chance of rain.

Mississippi River will rise from 10.7 feet above Gauge Zero to 11.1. It is expected to rise to 11.5 where it will hold steady for about four days.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m. and sunset is at 6:15 p.m.