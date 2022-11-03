Chief Daughtry in running for police chief vacancy in Columbus Published 9:52 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

NATCHEZ — Columbus has been on the lookout for a new police chief and has had its eye on Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

A 10-person search committee has narrowed down a list of 60 candidates to three finalists, The Dispatch reported. No names of the candidates have been released, however, Daughtry confirmed he had interviewed for the position.

Daughtry said it was the Columbus City Council that reached out to him.

“I was encouraged to apply,” he said, adding he did the interview to see what would happen and test his strengths.

“People have been recruiting me,” Daughtry said. “I’m humbled for people to see my work and even come after me that way. It makes you appreciate life and the hard work that you do that people notice.”

The finalists will be interviewed Thursday, Nov. 8., Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch, adding he plans to release the names of the finalists closer to that date.

“Our goal is to release the names and their background information before they get here and then after the interviews, we will have a reception time (at City Hall) where citizens can meet them and ask questions,” he said.

Former Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton retired in August after serving in that role since 2018. Columbus City Council appointed Doran Johnson, the assistant chief, to serve as interim chief, effective Aug. 16. He said at the time he would apply for the permanent post.