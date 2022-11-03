Duncan Park hosts Natchez Open Championship this weekend Published 4:51 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

NATCHEZ — Duncan Park will play host to a competitive field of golfers this weekend during the third annual Natchez Open Championship.

The tournament field will be made up of 30 professionals, 30 amateurs and 20 seniors in a 54-hole tournament. Golfers are welcome from anywhere. Spots are only secured once they are paid for. To register visit www.missgolf.org and search under Men’s Championship.

Professional players will compete for $25,000 with $5,000 going to the winner. The first 30 paid professionals will guarantee a spot in the tournament and entry fees are $416, $312 for Gulf States PGA Professionals. The first 30 amateurs and 20 senior amateurs who pay will be included in the tournament and the amateur cost to play is $234.

The competitors in the amateur division will be broken into flights after 36 holes. Flight winners will win $750 for first, $650 for second, $350 for third and $225 for fourth.

Michael Arnaud won the Natchez Open in June 2021 by shooting -19 under par. He will play in the tournament again.

Robert Sanford won the senior division and Zachary Smith and Carter Nicholson won the amateur division. This is the third year for the Natchez Open. Smith will play in the tournament again, he won the Ole Brook Club Championship in Brookhaven this summer which is now his home course.

He said his game has been off and on coming into the tournament with some good days on the course and sometimes bad rounds.

“Any time you can play competitive golf it is fun. Playing down there, I have played well before and it gives me confidence,” Smith said. “I hope to play well again. I enjoy going to see (superintendent) Greg (Brooking) and play on his course. He has it in good shape and it is a good test of golf.”

Duncan Park’s golf course first opened in 1916 and expanded to 18 holes in the 1990s.