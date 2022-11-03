MHSAA Reclassification, where do local teams land

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

JACKSON — Mississippi High School Sports Activities Association announced the reclassifications for member schools in Mississippi for the 2023-2025 football seasons. Much of the changes were due to the addition of a 7A for the big schools in the state. 

Natchez High School will play in 5A Region 3 with Brookhaven, Florence, South Jones, North Pike and Provine, a more favorable region than previous seasons. Jefferson County remains in 3A Region 7 with Franklin County, Port Gibson, South Pike and Wesson.

Wilkinson County dropped to 2A Region 7 where they will be with Amite County, Bogue Chitto, Loyd Star and West Lincoln. 

Natchez will play Volleyball in the same 5A Region 3 with Brookhaven, Florence, Provine and South Jones and compete for the postseason. 

2023-2025 MHSAA Enrollment Numbers 

Natchez: 619

Franklin County: 323

Jefferson County: 246

Wilkinson County: 205

