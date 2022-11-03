MHSAA Reclassification, where do local teams land
Published 3:33 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022
JACKSON — Mississippi High School Sports Activities Association announced the reclassifications for member schools in Mississippi for the 2023-2025 football seasons. Much of the changes were due to the addition of a 7A for the big schools in the state.
Natchez High School will play in 5A Region 3 with Brookhaven, Florence, South Jones, North Pike and Provine, a more favorable region than previous seasons. Jefferson County remains in 3A Region 7 with Franklin County, Port Gibson, South Pike and Wesson.
Wilkinson County dropped to 2A Region 7 where they will be with Amite County, Bogue Chitto, Loyd Star and West Lincoln.
Natchez will play Volleyball in the same 5A Region 3 with Brookhaven, Florence, Provine and South Jones and compete for the postseason.
2023-2025 MHSAA Enrollment Numbers
Natchez: 619
Franklin County: 323
Jefferson County: 246
Wilkinson County: 205