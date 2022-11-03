Two’s the lucky number! Woodville lottery player turns $2 into $10,000 Published 3:31 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

WOODVILLE — No unlucky juju must’ve crossed a Mississippi lottery player this Halloween.

A Woodville player turned $2 to $10,000 with two Cash 4 tickets purchased from Sprint Mart No. 70 on Hwy. 61 S., Woodville on Friday, Oct. 28.

Two seems to be the lucky number for the player, who picked the numbers 2222 on each ticket but declined the Fireball option on both. As a result, 108 players won $2,500 for exact match ($0.50 play), and 134 players won $5,000 for exact match ($1 play). Combined with other winning combinations, the lottery will payout more than $940,000 from Friday night’s Cash 4 drawing

Cash 4 games have two drawings a day with a chance to win $5,000 each time with the Fireball option.

Mississippi’s lottery winners remain anonymous unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public.