Alvin Prince Published 7:11 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Nov. 5, 1958 – Nov. 2, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Alvin “Dennis” Prince, 63, of Cash Bayou, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Kevin Skipper officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Dennis was born on Wednesday, Nov. 05, 1958, in Ferriday, LA, and passed away Wednesday, Nov. 02, 2022, at his residence. He was a jack of all trades and was the owner of Prince’s Pumping Service. Dennis was a welder, heavy equipment operator, and a contract pumper. He loved his wife, kids, and grandkids and enjoyed watching cartoons with his granddaughter, Felicity.

He is reunited with his parents, Ira Alvin Prince and Florence Blackmon Prince; uncle, Joe Blackmon; brother-in-law, Danny Bagwell; and brothers, Homer Thompson and George Blaney.

Dennis leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Sharon Prince of Cash Bayou, LA; sons, Joseph Alvin Prince of Cash Bayou, LA, Shawn Cody Prince of Cash Bayou, LA, Jeremiah Blake Prince and his wife, Alyssa of Sibley, MS, and Caleb Stetson Rabb and his wife, Araceli “Shelly” of Hammond, LA; daughter, Devinne Cain of Ferriday, LA; sister, Patti Bagwell of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Felicity and Daniel Prince, Camila and Avery Rabb, and Richard Calhoun; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family.

Those honoring Dennis as pallbearers are Joseph Prince, Cody Prince, Blake Prince, Caleb Rabb, John McCready, and Josh Rush.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Renard, Buddy Maples, Lee Melton, Preston Briggs, and John Victor Reed.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.