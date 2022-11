Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 Published 11:36 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Welfare concern/check on Concord Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Nine traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Suspicious activity on Washington Street.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Breaking and entering on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Lane.

Harassment on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Traffic stop at Sports Center.

Intelligence report on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on Pelican Court.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Millette Street.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Unauthorized use on Milburn Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Cottage Farm Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez High School.

Traffic stop at McLaurin Elementary School.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Travis Razelle Cade, 30, Wilderness Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $25,000 bond.

Anthony Antwain Jackson, 46, Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Joshua Bradley Johnston, 45, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held on no bond.

Rhonda Jones, 55, Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of abuse or neglect of vulnerable person. Held without bond.

Roderrick Williams, 37, Marquette Avenue, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Roosevelt Brooks, 29, Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Jeanette Road.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Identity theft on State Street.

Trespassing on Starnes Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Sam Wells Jr., 48, 27393 Louisiana Highway 15, possession of stolen property. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Justin Rachel, 30, 133 Palmer Chapel Road, Pineville, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Reports — Wednesday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Pear Street.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 15.

Missing person on Cottondale Court.

Disturbance on Eugene Road.

Unwanted person on 6th Street.

Suspicious person on Ron Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Simple battery on Louisiana Highway 15.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Nuisance animals on Cottondale Court.

Theft on Stephens Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.