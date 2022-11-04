Erika Lynn Scott McNeil Published 7:09 am Friday, November 4, 2022

July 3, 1073 – Oct. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Erika Lynn Scott McNeil, 49, of Natchez, who died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Erika was born July 3, 1973, in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Edna Crockett Scott and Columbus Scott. She was a graduate of Robert A. Taft High School in Cincinnati and Knoxville College in Knoxville, TN. Erika was employed as a General Manager with Clarion Suites. Mrs. McNeil was a member of Mercy Baptist Church where she served in the Church choir. She enjoyed shopping, watching television, and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her father, Columbus Scott, and brother Christian Scott.

Erika leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Lee McNeil, Jr.; mother, Edna Scott; daughters, Ashlee McNeil and Brianna McNeil; brother, Brandon Scott; sister, Cassandra Scott; grandsons, Jeremy Lyles, Jr. and Jeremiah Lyles, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com