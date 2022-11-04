Hattie Olivia Brown Published 6:49 am Friday, November 4, 2022

April 27, 1949 – Oct. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Hattie Olivia Brown,73, of Chicago, IL, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Chicago, will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Robinson Chapel Baptist Church with Min. Cortez Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at the Rowan Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 1 until the time of the service at the church.

Hattie was born on April 27, 1949, the daughter of George and Susie Wright. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Hattie was a member of the Robinson Chapel Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Wright, Jr., Ralph Wright and sisters, Catherine Calhoun, Pinkie Miller, and Mary Lee Hunt.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memories; her sons, Durell Wright, Cornelius Wright, Oscar Brown, Jr., Cortez Brown, and Anthony Brown; daughters, Cynthia Brown and Deniece Brown Johnson; brother, A.J. Wright; sisters, Susie Woodford, Katie Butler, Rebecca Wright, and Agnes Mayberry; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.