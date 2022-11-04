Howard Levy II Published 2:42 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

July 25, 1972 – Oct. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Howard Levy II, 50, of Natchez, who passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul On the River in Hazlehurst with Elder Roderick Lewis officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church in Hazlehurst.

Email newsletter signup

Howard was born on July 25, 1972, in Seattle, WA., to Marzell Johnson-Ratcliff and Howard Levy Sr.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Arthur Ratcliff; Clessia Johnson, Davonte McNulty, and MB Johnson.

“Lil’ D” leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary “Nikki” Levy; children and grandchildren, Ra’Kerian (Treasure and Kordell), Tatyani Dow, Jarmin (Da’Myia and Maddison) King, Jermeeshala Stocker, Artia (Addalyn) Robinson, Howard Levy Jr., Zachariah Levy, Nehemiah Levy, and My’Kayla Levy; one sister, Angelia Turner; brothers, Bobby Pittman, Howard Levy, III, Arthur (Brichelle) Ratcliff, Jr. and Dexter Ratcliff; and a host of niece, nephews, other relatives, and trucker brothers.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.