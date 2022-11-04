John E. Young, Jr. Published 7:06 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Nov. 3, 1975 – Oct. 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for John E. “J-Roc” Young, Jr., 46, of Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Daughters of Zion Church at 12 p.m., with Pastor Larnell Ford, officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Milford Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the service time.

John, affectionately known as “J-Roc”, was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Evelyn McNeal; Tack Woods; Eddie Young; and Lewis and Lee Ethel Levison.

John leaves, to cherish his memories, his parents: Elaine Woodfork-Kent and Don Woodfork and father John Young; sisters, Donna Woodfork, Brandy Williams, Kimberly Woodfork, Terah Hotchkiss, Faylencia Bush, Continal Milligan, Meka Young, and Erica Barnes. Also, a nephew Jaterious Hill, and a niece Nzinga Ward. He also leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.