Karen Kirby Callaway Published 7:02 am Friday, November 4, 2022

April 7, 1941 – Nov. 2, 2022

Services for Karen Kirby Callaway, 81, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Nov. 02, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 04, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Vicki Landrum officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 04, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Karen Kirby Callaway, went to be with the Lord. Mere words cannot describe how kind, gentle, friendly, caring, and loving “KK”, as she was affectionately known, was or how your day improved just by being in her presence. Best summed up by one of her best friends, “you never left a conversation with her without feeling better.”

KK was a happy person. A selfless lady, who was always trying to help others improve their life. Her life revolved around her family and friends, Grace United Methodist Church, and Cathedral School. Many people will remember KK as “Mrs. Callaway,” their second grade teacher at Cathedral, and she loved all of her students. Others will remember “Mrs. Callaway,” their Sunday School Teacher at Grace United Methodist Church, and she loved her Church and teaching children about the Word of God. Those roles were important to KK and her students, and she excelled at making those around her a better person. Not for praise, not for glory, it was her essence and the reason for her existence – she enjoyed helping other people and it was her God given talent. While she touched many, only a few of us were blessed to know her in her greatest roles – wife, mother, and grandmother.

Karen Kirby Callaway was born on April 7, 1941, in Cleburne, Texas to Howard Leburn Kirby and Irene Copeland. A National Merit Scholar, she continued her college education at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, until a smooth-talking Texan/the love of her life swept her off her feet. She was married to Josh Baker Callaway, Jr. for over 57 years until his death in 2018.

KK is survived by her two children – Bryan H. Callaway and his wife, Donna, and Jennie Callaway Smith and her husband, Jarrell, and two grandchildren, Josh Baker Callaway, III and his wife, Camille, and Wesley Tighlman Callaway (soon to be “Riley” thanks to Newton Hansford Riley). She is also survived by her brothers, Howard Leburn Kirby, Jr. and Richard Copeland Kirby, and their families, as well as countless friends.

There is one more star in the sky tonight. Most people will not notice, but those who knew KK know she is smiling down upon us, always hoping that we succeed in life, fully reassured that God has a plan for all of us. KK’s life is a beautiful example of what a person should be, and how to live a life well lived.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.