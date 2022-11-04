Kenneth Eugene Hammond
Published 7:17 am Friday, November 4, 2022
Dec. 21, 1956 – Oct. 29, 2022
Graveside Services for Kenneth Eugene Hammond., 65, of Roxie, MS who died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Roxie First Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home.
Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.