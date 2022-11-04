Kenneth Eugene Hammond Published 7:17 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Dec. 21, 1956 – Oct. 29, 2022

Graveside Services for Kenneth Eugene Hammond., 65, of Roxie, MS who died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Roxie First Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.