Law enforcement looking for two at large individuals who destroyed a Bude ATM, got away with cash Published 11:08 am Friday, November 4, 2022

BUDE — Bude Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two men who reportedly robbed an ATM at the United Mississippi Bank on Hwy 184.

The incident happened at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at which time Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ATM alarm going off.

Bude police shared a security video of two people tampering with the ATM and then attaching a chain to a truck to tear it open. Watch the video below.

The suspects are two unidentified Black males wearing dark-colored clothing and hoodies and driving a black Dodge Ram with no tag information displayed. They reportedly escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“If anyone has any information regarding this matter please contact The Bude Police Department or The Franklin Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said.

Their office numbers are 601-384-7177 or 601-384-2323.