Law enforcement looking for two at large individuals who destroyed a Bude ATM, got away with cash

Published 11:08 am Friday, November 4, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

BUDE — Bude Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two men who reportedly robbed an ATM at the United Mississippi Bank on Hwy 184.

The incident happened at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at which time Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ATM alarm going off.

Bude police shared a security video of two people tampering with the ATM and then attaching a chain to a truck to tear it open. Watch the video below.

Email newsletter signup

 

The suspects are two unidentified Black males wearing dark-colored clothing and hoodies and driving a black Dodge Ram with no tag information displayed. They reportedly escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“If anyone has any information regarding this matter please contact The Bude Police Department or The Franklin Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said.

Their office numbers are 601-384-7177 or 601-384-2323.

More News

Broadband company finishes $6.5 million upgrade to Miss-Lou network, makes way for 1 Gigabit service for residents, businesses

‘He leads by example’: New scholarship named for long-time Rotarian committed to Co-Lin

Two’s the lucky number! Woodville lottery player turns $2 into $10,000

City, supporters make last-ditch effort to save Euro Fest

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    Daily Crossword
    Daily Word Search
    Daily Sodoku

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections