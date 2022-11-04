Pamela Savarese Davis Published 11:35 am Friday, November 4, 2022

July 4, 1947 – Oct. 30, 2022

OPELIKA, AL – Pamela Savarese Davis, a long-time resident of Opelika, AL, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Gulfport, MS, on July 4, 1947, to Alvin and Lucille Savarese.

She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelika. Pam was the cornerstone of the family, giving selflessly as a devoted wife, mother, and Mimi. She was a friend and mother to all, offering wisdom and love with open ears and arms. She radiated love, joy, and touched the lives of everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond T. Davis, Jr.; children, Angy (Malek Eljiche), Tripp (Shelly) Davis; sister, Janice (Dan) Goodwin; grandchildren, Zach, Avery, Brantley, and Aiden; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family members.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church located at 2506 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL 36804 on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. central time with service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama. Pastor Paul Ferrell will be officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory will be handling arrangements.