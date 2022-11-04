Scharlie Jean Jones Ellis Published 7:20 am Friday, November 4, 2022

July 5, 1932 – Nov. 2, 2022

MONTEREY – Memorial services for Scharlie Jean Jones Ellis, 90, of Cash Bayou, LA will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church on Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Timmy Choy officiating. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center from noon until service time at 2 p.m.

Jean was born on Tuesday, July 05, 1932, in Bobo, MS, and passed away Wednesday, Nov. 02, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Email newsletter signup

She is reunited with her parents, Charles Morris Jones and Blanche Lofton Jones; brothers, John Paul Jones and Larry Ragen and sister JoAnn Harris.

Jean leaves behind the love of her life of 73 years, Herbert Ellis of Cash Bayou, LA; sister, June Carol Harper of Vidalia, LA; sons, Steve Ellis and his wife, Carolyn of Monterey, LA, Perry Ellis and his wife, Vina of Ferriday, LA, Paul Ellis and his wife, Julie of Natchez, MS, and Jack Ellis and his wife, Ruth of Natchez, MS; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.