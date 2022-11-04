State police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Concordia Parish

Published 2:27 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded the crash at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday on Rountree Road at Moose Lodge Road.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez.

Email newsletter signup

The initial investigation revealed that Brown was traveling South on his 2022 Honda Rebel 500 on Rountree Road. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert which ejected him from the vehicle.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the scene. Louisiana State Police said a routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

This year alone Troop E has investigated 48 fatal crashes, resulting in 50 fatalities, LSP states.

More News

Friday Night Scoreboard Week 12

VIDEO: Professional kite flyers offer sneak peek of Natchez Kite Festival, which starts tonight

Five inmates at Ferriday correctional facility charged with assaulting another inmate

Law enforcement looking for two at large individuals who destroyed a Bude ATM, got away with cash

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections