VIDEO: Professional kite flyers offer sneak peek of Natchez Kite Festival, which starts tonight

Published 5:03 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Want to see something pretty cool that won’t cost you a dime? That is unless you want to buy some of those delicious food vendor snacks.

The first-ever kite festival in Natchez starts tonight on the Natchez bluff. Professional kite flyers from all over the country started to warm up this afternoon, giving passersby a sneak peek of what is coming this weekend. Tonight, glowing kites will illuminate the sky starting at 6 p.m.

To read more about it, click here. 

The video above shows two impressive kites flying on the bluff.

