VIDEO: See kites glow on the Natchez bluff Published 8:58 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Did you catch the massive kites on the Natchez bluff Friday afternoon? What about the glowing kites on the bluff Friday night?

In case you missed it, we recorded some of it for you in the video above.

Indoor kite flying demonstrations and kite-making lessons take place throughout the weekend at the Natchez Convention Center as part of the Natchez Kite Festival. Two-hour sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

All activities are free to attend and kite-making materials will be provided to those who want to learn how to make their own kite.

