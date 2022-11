Crime Reports: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Violet Laverne Thompson, 56, 9 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Antonio Smith, 42, 13-A East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of accessory before the fact/armed robbery. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on First Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop at Family Dollar.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Welfare concern/check on Lewis Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Lumber Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Mary Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Theft on Claiborne Street.

Theft on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jaheem Deeandre Dobbins, 20, Lewis Drive/Susie B. West Apartments, Natchez, on charges of fraud – credit card, burglary – all but dwelling, and telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Held on $20,000 bond.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 34, Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Case Street.

Reports — Thursday

Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.

Juvenile problem on Morgan Road.

Breaking and entering on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop near McDonalds.

Welfare concern/check on Swayze Road.

Intelligence report on Pruitt Drive.

False alarm on Old Meadow Road.

Stolen vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbing the peace on Watts Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Miracle Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Roseland Forest Drive.

Malicious mischief on Brooklyn Drive.

Theft on Cloverdale Road.

Intelligence report on Beacon Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Dajuan Tatum, 25, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery and sexual battery. No bond set.

Vontravious Bowers, 22, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery and sexual battery. No bond set.

Jermaine Keeve, 32, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery and sexual battery. No bond set.

Kevonte Austin, 24, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery and sexual battery. No bond set.

Chaquam J. Williams, 22, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery and sexual battery. No bond set.

Johnnie Robinson Jr., 20, 2502 Rodney Road, Lorman, flight from an officer and careless operation. Bond set at $1,220.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on Louisiana Highway 15

Fire on Foster Drive.

Missing person on Belle Grove Circle.

Suspicious person on Higgins Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Crestview Drive.

Simple battery on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on Mill Road.

Automobile accident on Roundtree Road.

Traffic stop on Deadning Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Harassment on Cowan Street.

Unwanted person on Morris Road.

Threats on Margaret Circle.

Drug law violation on US 84.

Disturbance on US 84.

Loose horses on Lee Street.

Theft on Carter Street.

Theft on Mack Moore Road.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Doty Road.

Criminal trespass on Temple Road.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road.