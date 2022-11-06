LEAVING THEIR MARK: ACCS high schoolers turn favorite books into art Published 7:30 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

1 of 8

NATCHEZ — Jennifer Rosso’s high school students at Adams County Christian School were just finishing up a very special art project last week. It’s something they’ll leave behind for generations of students to enjoy—by sitting on them.

The students painted chairs for the school library with the themes of their favorite children’s books. When the paint dries, the bright and colorful chairs will sit in the library until the images on them wear off, said school librarian Sandra Eidt. Then it will probably be another class’s turn to leave their mark.

Rosso calls this “The Legacy Project.”

Each chair has the names of the students who worked on them printed on the bottom of the seat along with the year they graduate.

Kaylie Jester and Alli Lindsey worked together on a pastel blue chair with pink letters that say “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” after the book by Dr. Seuss.

“I’m excited about the project,” Jester said. “I think it’s really cool. I hope that when we come back to class reunions and stuff we’ll be able to see them.”

Emma Massey and Addison Smith couldn’t decide which book in the Dr. Seuss collection was their favorite, so their chair features several of them.

Rosso said she just acquired enough space to have a big art project after moving into a new classroom this school year. She has other big projects in mind.

“Those are for the next one,” she said, pointing to two big pallets in the center of the classroom. When asked what the project would be, she said, “It’s a surprise.”