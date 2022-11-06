One-vehicle crash on Kingston Road claims life of Natchez man Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

NATCHEZ — A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Natchez man Saturday night.

Matthew Marks, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kingston Road early this morning. The accident occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Lee said Marks was driving a pick-up truck, which left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Email newsletter signup

“Marks was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:25 a.m. upon my arrival,” Lee said. “I am very sorry this happened. It is a tragedy. I pray God’s blessings upon his family.”