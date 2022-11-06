One-vehicle crash on Kingston Road claims life of Natchez man

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Natchez man Saturday night.

Matthew Marks, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kingston Road early this morning. The accident occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Lee said Marks was driving a pick-up truck, which left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Email newsletter signup

“Marks was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:25 a.m. upon my arrival,” Lee said. “I am very sorry this happened. It is a tragedy. I pray God’s blessings upon his family.”

 

More News

Windfall: City, county get $1.9 million in grants to allow for completion of Silver Street and Morgantown Road projects

LEAVING THEIR MARK: ACCS high schoolers turn favorite books into art

Family, friends, fans flock to Ferriday for final goodbye to Jerry Lee Lewis

Vidalia doctor to host cannabis conference Nov. 11 at the Natchez Convention Center

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections