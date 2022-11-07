ALLUMER NATCHEZ: Light-based art exhibition returns Published 9:59 am Monday, November 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — The second annual light-based art exhibition and festival, Allumer Natchez, takes place Nov. 11 and 12 on the grounds of Dunleith Historic Inn.

The exhibits are open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly at Dunleith, at 84 Homochitto St. in Natchez and are free and open to the public for viewing.

“So, bring your entire family or friend group to witness this once-a-year, two-night-only event,” said curator, Stacy Conde, Director of Arts Danu, the Natchez-based non-profit which produces Allumer Natchez.

This iteration of Allumer Natchez features nine spectacular illuminated installations as well as open-air performances by Natchez Ballet Academy and Natchez Little Theater.

Featured artists include: Courtney Egan, David Sullivan, John E. Gray, Cristina Molina, Luba Zygarewicz, Philip Cooper, Alec Vance and the Arts Danu Cooperative Art Team.

Baton Rouge-based artist, John E. Gray returns with a new showstopping 3D mapped projection on the main house at Dunleith, both highlighting and digitally manipulating the Greek Revival architecture. Miami native and New Orleans-based artist, Cristina Molina creates an immersive experience in the greenhouse with a site-specific installation of her critically acclaimed work, “Ghost Orchid Fever Dream.” Philip Cooper and Alec Vance, also based in New Orleans, present “Native Pulsar,” a monumental installation of light sculpture consisting of five individually programmed “flowers” reaching 15 feet into the air.

“Much of what we exhibit is fine art using light as the primary medium. We’re showing people that fine art doesn’t have to be stuffy and boring or sit statically on the wall in a gallery or museum. Art created with light is alive and the creative process is exciting; showing these works in a festival atmosphere is a perfect fit,” Conde said.

Arts Danu brings back the interactive “Wishing Tree” community project set under the boughs of Dunleith’s 300-year-old magnolia, and be on the lookout for a flash mob of illuminated dancing butterflies from Natchez Ballet Academy. Allumer Natchez will again host a Maker’s Market featuring regional arts and crafts, food vendors, bars, and the wildly popular light-up cotton candy booth for your enjoyment.

VIP tickets providing access to the main house, open bar, hors d’oeuvres and seating are available at allumernatchez.com.

Allumer Natchez is made possible in part by grants and sponsorships from: Visit Mississippi, Visit Natchez, The City of Natchez, Concordia Bank, Home Bank, United Mississippi Bank, CryeLeike Stedman Realtors, Conde Contemporary, Country Roads Magazine, Listen Up Y’All Media, Allstate, Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce, and Dunleith, among others.