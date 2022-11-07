ELECTION DAY: School board members, judges and more on the ballot for the Miss-Lou Published 4:52 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In addition to statewide congressional primary elections, Miss-Lou voters will be heading to the polls to decide who will be serving Adams County as Circuit Court judges and who will be representing their district in Concordia Parish as school board members among other positions.

ADAMS COUNTY

In Mississippi, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. This election will also be the first official use of new voting machines that require voters to fill out paper ballots. To locate your voting precinct, visit www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting/polling-place-locator.

Adams County voters will help choose a U.S. Congressman, a Court of Appeals judge, and most important locally, Sixth District Circuit Court Judges.

Longtime Sixth District Circuit Court Post 1 Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders chose not to seek another term. Residents will vote for three who are vying for her seat, including Lydia Robert Blackmon, Sanders’ sister, Natchez attorney Carmen Brooks Drake and Natchez attorney Scott J. Pintard.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 2 Judge Debra W. Blackwell is seeking another term on the bench. She represents residents in southern Adams County She is being challenged by Natchez attorney Timothy David Blalock and current Adams County Justice Court Judge Eileen M. Maher, who is also an attorney.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post 1 represents half of Adams County, half of Amite County and all of Wilkinson County. Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post 2 represents half of Adams County, half of Amite County and all of Franklin County.

Adams County has 19 voting precincts. Circuit Court judges are elected from different precincts in the county. Some of those precincts are split. Voters in 11 precincts will cast ballots for Circuit Court Judge in Post 1. Those precincts include:

District 5, Airport Precinct

District 1, By-Pass Fire Precinct

District 1, Bellemont Precinct

District 2, Beau Pre Precinct

District 3, Concord Precinct

District 1, Courthouse Precinct

District 4, Carpenter Precinct

District 5, Foster Mound Precinct

District 3, Maryland Heights Precint

District 4, Northside Precinct

District 4, Pine Ridge Precinct

Voters in 11 precincts will cast ballots for Circuit Court Judge in Post 2. Those precincts include:

District 1, Bellemont Precinct

District 2, Beau Pre Precinct

District 3, Concord Precinct

District 2, Duncan Park Precinct

District 2, Kingston Precinct

District 2, Liberty Park Precinct

District 4, Morgantown Precinct

District 3, NPS Multi-Purpose Building

District 4, Oakland Precinct

District 3, Palestine Precinct

District 5, Washington Precinct

Chancery Court Judge George Ward and Adams County Court Judge Walt Brown are on the ballot but face no opponent.

State elections

Brian Flowers, a Republican, is challenging long-time U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat. Redistricting because of population shifts shown in the 2020 census led to Adams County joining Thompson’s second congressional district.

Also, Adams County voters will select either Bruce W. Burton or Virginia Carlton in the nonpartisan Court of Appeals race.

CONCORDIA PARISH

In Louisiana, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find out where to vote, visit voterportal.sos.la.gov or contact the Registrar of Voters Office located at 4001 Carter St. at 318-336-7770.

Here is a look at who will be on the ballot in Concordia Parish:

School Board Election

In the District 1A seat, incumbent board president Fred Butcher is challenged by Jennie Kimble; in District 1B, incumbent Dorothy Parker is unopposed; in District 2, incumbent Raymond Riley Sr. is challenged by Fred Marsalis; in District 3A, incumbent Ricky Raven is challenged by Vanessa Houck; in District 3B, incumbent Lisette Forman is unopposed; in District 4A, incumbent Derrick Carson is unopposed; in District 4B, incumbent Angela Hayes is challenged by Ronnie Lewis; in District 5A, incumbent Warren Enterkin is challenged by Sandy Roberts and R. Wayne Wilson Jr.; in District 5B—a seat vacated by John Bostic before the end of his term—incumbent Nicky Pere is challenged by Matt Taunton.

Assessor

Former Concordia Parish Tax Assessor Jerry Clark stepped down from that seat before the end of his term on March 31. Since then, his seat has been held by his chief deputy assessor, Jennie Archer. Archer announced then she would be running as the assessor in this election. She is challenged by Stephen Dawkins of Ferriday.

Vidalia races

Vidalia voters will choose a town marshal and municipal judge.

Three are running for the judge’s seat, including Stuart Boykin, Ann Siddall and Hu’Cheryl Walker. Frank Duson and Dustin Lemoine qualified to run for Vidalia marshal.

Ridgecrest Mayor and Aldermen

Dorothy Evans, former Ridgecrest clerk, is challenging incumbent Veller Ray Carroll for Ridgecrest’s mayor. Three qualified for the three aldermen seats, including Connie Adair, Deborah Barrett and Charlie Brown. This will be Brown’s first term.

Other races

Voters will also choose one for U.S. Senate and one for U.S. Representative in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

The incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy faces multiple challengers in the Nov. 8 primary, including: Beryl Billiot, no party; Gary Chambers Jr., Democrat; Devin Graham, Republican; Xan John, other party; W. Thomas LaFontaine Olson, no party; Bradley McMorris, Independent; MV Vinny Mendoza, Democrat; Luke Mixon, Democrat; Salvador Rodriguez, Democrat; Aaron Sigler, Libertarian; Syrita Steib, Democrat; and Thomas Wenn, other party.

The incumbent Republican U.S. Representative in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, Julia Letlow, is challenged by Oscar Dantzler, Democrat; Allen Guillory, Republican; Walter Huff, Democrat; and Hunter Pullen, Republican.

Judge Elizabeth Picket is unopposed for the Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit Judge, District 1A seat.