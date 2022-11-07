Joyce Warner-Mackall Published 11:43 am Monday, November 7, 2022

July 24, 1962 – Oct. 26, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Joyce Warner-Mackall, 60, of Burtonsfield, MD, formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. James Baptist Church on Skipper Drive in Ferriday followed by burial at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Warner-Mackall, daughter of Annie S. Warner was born in Ferriday and died at Oak Manor Healthcare in Burtonsfield. She was a graduate of Ferriday High School and a Data Entry Analyst for the Washington, DC Department of Correction.

She is survived by three uncles, Morris Warner of New Orleans, LA, Gull Collier, and Donald Warner both of Ferriday; her god-daughters, Naja-Michaelyn Cannick of Georgia and Patricia Britton of Fort Washington; Tyrone Lancaster of Washington, DC, her supporter and friend for many years.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Daryle Mackall; her mother, Annie S. Warner, and her grandmother, Ruby Lee Collier Warner.

She also shared her life with a host of cousins, including Wayne Taylor of Ferriday, other relatives and special friends, including Valerie Brown and her family of Ferriday, who will forever remember her legacy.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com