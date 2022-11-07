Matthew Harrison Marks
Published 2:01 pm Monday, November 7, 2022
April 7, 1989 – Nov. 6, 2022
NATCHEZ – Services for Matthew Harrison Marks, 33, of Natchez who died Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church Natchez with Rev. Doug Broome officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church Natchez and 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church Natchez.