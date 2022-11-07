Matthew Harrison Marks Published 2:01 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

April 7, 1989 – Nov. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Matthew Harrison Marks, 33, of Natchez who died Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church Natchez with Rev. Doug Broome officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church Natchez and 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church Natchez.