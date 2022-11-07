Tigers advance past Seminary

Published 11:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022

By Patrick Jones

Jefferson County stunned South Mississippi by winning the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship by shutting out Tylertown Friday night. A 34-0 win gave the Tigers the title over a Tylertown team that was favored to do well this season. (File Photo)

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers showed no mercy on Seminary High School last Friday night as they routed the Bulldogs 42-6 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs.

Jefferson County, the Region 7-3A No. 1 seed, jumped out to a 22-0 lead at halftime. Seminary, the Region 8-3A No. 4 seed, scored a rushing touchdown early in the third quarter to make a 22-6 game, but the Tigers responded as quarterback Jabari Watson threw a pair of touchdown passes to give them a 36-6 lead.

“It was a big win. We played together collectively as a unit,” Tigers head coach Roderick Holmes said. “Our offense was moving like a well-greased machine. We only punted the ball one time. Defense played lights out. That’s the kind of defense we played all season. It’s been tenacious.

Email newsletter signup

As for Watson’s performance, Holmes said, “Our quarterback had an excellent game. He was a technician with the ball.”

Seminary finished its season with a 2-8 overall record.

Jefferson County (8-2) will next play at Magee High School next Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round. The Region 6-3A No. 3 seed Trojans upset Region 5-3A No. 2 seed Enterprise Clarke High School on the road 13-7.

“We’re going to do what we’ve done all season. Break down film. On Monday we’ll nurse any injuries. And we’ll prepare for four hard days of practice,” Holmes said.

 

More Sports

Alcorn tips off against Ole Miss to open season

AC hosts Rebels in MAIS semi-finals

Wesley wins The Natchez Open, hopes to not return by making Korn Ferry Tour

Late Rally: ACCS edges Winston Academy, advances to 4A semifinals

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections