Tigers advance past Seminary Published 11:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers showed no mercy on Seminary High School last Friday night as they routed the Bulldogs 42-6 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs.

Jefferson County, the Region 7-3A No. 1 seed, jumped out to a 22-0 lead at halftime. Seminary, the Region 8-3A No. 4 seed, scored a rushing touchdown early in the third quarter to make a 22-6 game, but the Tigers responded as quarterback Jabari Watson threw a pair of touchdown passes to give them a 36-6 lead.

“It was a big win. We played together collectively as a unit,” Tigers head coach Roderick Holmes said. “Our offense was moving like a well-greased machine. We only punted the ball one time. Defense played lights out. That’s the kind of defense we played all season. It’s been tenacious.

Email newsletter signup

As for Watson’s performance, Holmes said, “Our quarterback had an excellent game. He was a technician with the ball.”

Seminary finished its season with a 2-8 overall record.

Jefferson County (8-2) will next play at Magee High School next Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round. The Region 6-3A No. 3 seed Trojans upset Region 5-3A No. 2 seed Enterprise Clarke High School on the road 13-7.

“We’re going to do what we’ve done all season. Break down film. On Monday we’ll nurse any injuries. And we’ll prepare for four hard days of practice,” Holmes said.