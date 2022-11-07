Willie Meredith Published 11:39 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Sept. 7, 1926 – Nov. 3, 2022

Funeral services for Willie Meredith, 96, of Ferriday, LA will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the St. Mark Cemetery in Wildsville, LA. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Meredith was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He was a retired dozer operator.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Larry Collins (Venora); Joel Harris, III all of Ferriday; Stephanie Mayberry of Monroe, LA and Shronda Willis of Vidalia; a devoted sister-in-law, Vivian B. Carter pf Ferriday. Also a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Velma Meredith, and daughter, Veronica Jean Harris.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com