Get them before they are gobble, gobbled up: Free Thanksgiving turkeys to be given away Saturday Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — A Natchezian with a heart for giving is sponsoring a free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway this Saturday.

One hundred free turkeys will be placed in the hands of Natchez residents during a handout at the Natchez Police Department.

The Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. in the Natchez Police Department parking lot and continue until all of the turkeys are gone. They will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. Only one turkey will be given per car.

This giveaway is sponsored by Dr. Marie H. Davis, formerly of Natchez, who is retired and lives in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“I just want to give back to my community,” she said, adding, “I’m planning on doing more. I’ve donated bicycles and toys to hand out at Concord.”

She also participates in several activities for senior citizens in the community, such as “Sunflower Day” at the Natchez Senior Center last September, she said.

Natchez Police Department handed out Christmas cheer in the form of turkeys and hams last year, but this is the first time Davis has sponsored it, she said.

“This was something I wanted to do, I just asked if I could do it there at the police department,” she said. Davis added this giveaway supports both Natchez Market, where the turkeys were bought, and the community at large.