Blackwell wins Sixth District Circuit Judge seat Published 10:02 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

It appears incumbent Sixth District Circuit Post 2 Judge Debra Blackwell wins outright while Sixth District Circuit Post 1 candidates Carmen Brooks Drake and Lydia Roberta Blackmon could be headed to a runoff election.

Blackwell also won over 50 percent of Franklin and Amite counties, making her the official winner.

“I’m happy,” she said. “All campaigns are hard. I’m honored and privileged that the people of Southwest Mississippi have enough faith and trust in me to make the honest and best choices.”

Here’s a look at how Adams County voted in Nov. 8 elections.

Blackwell leads with 2,645 votes followed by Attorney Timothy Blalock with 1,240 votes. Eileen Maher had 699 votes.

Drake leads the Sixth District Circuit Judge Post 1 race with 1,583 votes to Blackmon’s 1,143. Scott Pintard had 507 votes from Adams County.

In state elections, incumbent District 2 Congressman Bennie Thompson won the favor of 4,393 Adams County voters while his challenger Brian Flowers isn’t far behind with 3,771 votes.

Incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Virginia Carlton garnered 3,994 votes to challenger Bruce W. Burton’s 2,586 votes from Adams County.

Election turnout in Adams County had a lot to be desired with 8,255 of 18,688 registered voters, 44.17 percent, casting their ballots.