Daniel Brown Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Oct. 5, 1990 – Nov. 3, 2022

FERRIDAY – A celebration of life for Daniel Brown, 32, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 3 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.