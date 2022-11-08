Don’t be confused at the polls today! Find out who is on the ballot first Published 10:35 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

It’s an important day for our country as millions head to polling places. It’s an important election for Adams County specifically, as today voters chose two circuit judges. However, don’t be caught off guard by the three-judge candidates on the ballot!

The voter precincts are split up between Post 1 and Post 2 Circuit Judge races. Some have either Post 1 or Post 2 and some have both.

If you’re not sure who you vote for today, key in your address at this website and take a gander at your sample ballot before you get to your polling place.

Below is another look at who’s running in which precincts.

Adams County has 19 voting precincts. Circuit Court judges are elected from different precincts in the county. Some of those precincts are split.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 1 candidates are Lydia Robert Blackmon, Carmen Brooks Drake and Scott J. Pintard.

Voters in 11 precincts will cast ballots for Circuit Court Judge in Post 1. Those precincts include:

District 5, Airport Precinct

District 1, By-Pass Fire Precinct

District 1, Bellemont Precinct

District 2, Beau Pre Precinct

District 3, Concord Precinct

District 1, Courthouse Precinct

District 4, Carpenter Precinct

District 5, Foster Mound Precinct

District 3, Maryland Heights Precint

District 4, Northside Precinct

District 4, Pine Ridge Precinct

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 2 candidates include incumbent Judge Debra W. Blackwell, attorney Timothy David Blalock and current Adams County Justice Court Judge Eileen M. Maher, who is also an attorney.

Voters in 11 precincts will cast ballots for Circuit Court Judge in Post 2. Those precincts include:

District 1, Bellemont Precinct

District 2, Beau Pre Precinct

District 3, Concord Precinct

District 2, Duncan Park Precinct

District 2, Kingston Precinct

District 2, Liberty Park Precinct

District 4, Morgantown Precinct

District 3, NPS Multi-Purpose Building

District 4, Oakland Precinct

District 3, Palestine Precinct

District 5, Washington Precinct

Chancery Court Judge George Ward and Adams County Court Judge Walt Brown are on the ballot but face no opponent.

State elections

Brian Flowers, a Republican, is challenging long-time U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat. Redistricting because of population shifts shown in the 2020 census led to Adams County joining Thompson’s second congressional district.

Also, Adams County voters will select either Bruce W. Burton or Virginia Carlton in the nonpartisan Court of Appeals race.