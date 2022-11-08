Lena Ruth McFall Guthrie Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Funeral service for Lena Ruth McFall Guthrie will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Riverwood Family, with interment in the Stewart Cemetery in Brookhaven. Visitation is from 4 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Riverwood and will resume Wednesday from noon until the time of service.

Ms. Guthrie, 63, of Ferriday, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. She was born Sept. 2, 1959, to Marvin Jacob McFall and Alice Geraldine Buitt McFall. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Ms. Guthrie had many different hobbies including sewing, crocheting, and all kinds of crafts. She also exhibited a love of music and displayed that talent by playing guitar as well as piano. She was a wonderful grandmother; her grandkids were the most precious part of her life. She also had much love for her great-nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Guthrie, Jr. (Christina “Woogie” Guthrie); brother, Jack McFall (Rachael); sister, Letha Taylor (Wayne Smith); three grandchildren, Zachary Guthrie, Zoey Guthrie, Zayden Guthrie; nieces, Destiny Butts (Randall), Jessica Davis (John), Amanda Faulkner, Ashley Faulkner, and Haley Gustafson (Cory); great-nephews, Kaiser Edens, Riley Butts, Carson Butts, Dean Edwards; and sister/cousin, Lisa Gentry (Jerry). She is also survived by other loving family members and friends.