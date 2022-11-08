Matthew Harrison Marks Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

April 7, 1989 – Nov. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Matthew Harrison Marks, 33, of Natchez, Mississippi, who died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Natchez with Brother Doug Broome officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church.

Matthew was born on April 7, 1989, the son of Robert Byrne and Patricia Harrison Marks of Natchez. He was the “baby” brother to Kittye and Melissa often teasing them that “the parents” had to keep having babies until they reached perfection and therefore, they could stop after him.

Matthew was a 2007 graduate of Adams County Christian School. He continued his education at Copiah Lincoln Junior College in Wesson obtaining his Associate Degree in Instrumentation. Since his graduation, Matthew has been employed by VonDrehle Corporation (previously MRP).

He was always a quick learner…with his photographic memory and his determination not to ever be defeated, he was able to master new tasks into new skills. This played a part in his advancement to leadership roles while he remained

a very “hands on” asset to the company.

Everyone that knew Matthew knew him for his quick wit, his mischievous smirk, his heavy sarcasm, his trash talking, being opinionated, and his fierce competitiveness in everything that he did. I can guarantee that if there is a “corn hole” in Heaven, he is challenging everyone he meets.

Matthew had a facade that he kept intact for most, but those of us closest to him saw past this to the biggest part of Matthew…his heart. He had a sensitive side that he would deny to the bitter end, but it was definitely a huge part of who he was.

He liked to leave sweet notes for his precious Abby; he loved surprises for his family; he loved “coloring competitions” with his daughters; he loved being a “girl dad” in every way that you think of when you hear that phrase; he was a family man to the core and he was strengthening his walk with God every day for himself and his family. He loved life; he loved

Abby; he loved Kins and Kass and Grayson (who he was so excited to welcome into the family); he loved friends and family…. basically, he loved even more fiercely than he loved to win! If you had the opportunity to be in his life,

you were truly blessed whether you realized that fully or not.

Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bobby and Neet Byrne Marks of Lake St. John, Louisiana and a cousin, Jake Marks of Natchez.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Abby Givens Marks; his daughters, Kinsley Grace and Kassidy Faith; his parents, Byrnsie and Patricia; his sisters, Kittye Marks Mason and husband, Trey; Melissa Marks Partin, and husband Corey; his nieces, Kennedy and Paisley Mason and Everleigh Partin; his special in-laws, Buddy and Ann Givens; his grandparents, Kathleen and Hilory Harrison; his uncles, Glenn Harrison (and Mary Alice); Rusty Marks (and Terry); aunt, Lisa Marks and a number of cousins who were a huge part of his life.

Pallbearers will be Trey Mason, Corey Partin, Russ Marks, John Carl Johnson, Slick Frank, Josh Calcote, Duncan Guedon, Cole Melton, Quincy Hardin, and Luke Brumfield.

Honorary pall bearers will be all of his co-workers from VonDrehle.

Special music will be provided by his good friend and golf partner, Daniel Guedon and the niece that first made him an uncle, Kennedy Mason.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Matthew, please consider making a donation to a college fund for his children or in his memory, or a donation to a children’s charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.